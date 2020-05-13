10 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris has opened contract talks with his on loan club Strasbourg about making his loan deal permanent.

The striker joined the French Ligue 1 side in the January transfer window from Portuguese giants FC Porto where he had been banished from the first team and rotting in the reserves.

Waris has managed to convince his coaches at Strasbourg and the French team is ready to make the move permanent.

The former Nanates striker scored twice and made an assist in the six games he played for his new side before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent abrupt end of the ligue 1.

His fine form for his new side saw him named as his team's player of the month of February.

The player's loan deal will expire in the month of June and Strasbourg have opened talks with the striker before the expiration of the deal.

Waris has enormous experience playing in the French Ligue 1 as Strasbourg is his fourth club having previously played for Lorient, Nantes and Valenciennes.

The 28 year old striker who is gradually turning into a journeyman has previously played for BK Hacken ins Sweden, Spartak Moscowin Russia and Trabzonspor in Turkey.