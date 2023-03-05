7 hours ago

The campaign team of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says it is unperturbed by the support that has greeted the campaign launch of his contender, John Dramani Mahama.

The former President on Thursday launched his campaign to elicit support from party members.

But the team of Dr. Duffour, who is one of the four persons vying to lead the NDC as its flagbearer for the 2024 election, said the applause will not necessarily translate into votes.

Spokesperson of the campaign team, Antonio Edem Asinyo said “Dr. Duffuor’s stature and contribution to the party is well known and when it comes to someone capable to fix the economy, there will be no better person than someone who understands the economy and has performed excellently in the sector to lead us.”

“We are not at all bothered; these things do not show anything.”

