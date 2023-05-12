5 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary hopeful in the Abuakwa North constituency, Edgar Asamoah Boateng, has filed a suit against the primaries on May 13, 2023.

This comes a few hours after flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, withdrew an injunction against the exercise.

In his statement of claim, Mr Boateng claimed the party has failed to provide the voters register to his representatives and all other aspirants including presidential aspirants.

The development, he said, has caused a lot of rancour and acrimony.

He is, therefore, seeking an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of the election on Saturday.

Reacting to the application, Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, said the party has not officially been served.

Speaking on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is Tasty, Mr Amaliba said he has only seen the writ on social media.

He has, therefore, urged calm among party supporters, stating the election will come on as planned and scheduled.

“The election will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm. The police will be there to provide security and we will urge all supporters to visit their polling stations and exercise their votes peacefully,” he said.