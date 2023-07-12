1 hour ago

The Friend and Co-workers of Father Campbell Foundation has been inaugurated with the aim of supporting the priest to solicit funds to support the lepers at the Weija Leprosarium.

The priest believes that the inauguration of the group will go a long way in easing the burden of the leprosarium, which is already under-resourced in taking care of the lepers.

“So I decided to start the Father Campbell Foundation to support in soliciting funds. Mother Teresa of blessed memories did a similar thing to support her charity work. Their task will be to go out and raise money through donations, concerts, and other means to pay for the bills of poor lepers,” Father Andrew Campbell stated.

According to the priest, the challenges involved in taking care of the lepers are huge, hence the need for support.

“Quite recently, one of the lepers was sick and was sent to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for treatment. However, after being taken care of, money to pay for the bills became a challenge. We had to fall on the benevolence of some people. I decided to start the Father Campbell Foundation with the ultimate aim of helping people and raising funds to support the lepers.

We have inaugurated this foundation to give us support. We will raise money through our concerts, among others. The medication of the lepers is too high, and I have to be making the payments. The only assistance that the lepers get is the LEAP fund, which is meagre,” Father Andrew Campbell told Citi News.

Source: citifmonline