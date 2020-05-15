12 minutes ago

Friends and sympathizers of coach David has made a donation to Coach David Kwame Amoah at the Ghana Adventist Health Services (Adventist Hospital).

The team which was led by Kumasi sports academy girls Coach Emmanuel Eshun on Friday 9:00 AM, visited the former Inter Allies and Karela United coach who is receiving treatment at the Advertist Hospital.

The friends of Coach David led by Barnabas Awuni showed love by contributing total amount of 6,000 Ghana cedis which part has already been given to coach David for his dialysis

The team which saw members of the Ashanti Region Coaches Association such as Coach Anokye Frimpong, Solomon Appiah kubi and Eshun presentated the remaining amount amount of 3,000 Ghana Cedis to coach David Amoah to support his dialysis and drugs.

Whiles he continue to seek funds from Ghanaians and the cooperate bodies to support raise the main amount of $30,000 us dollars to enable him to travel to India for his kidney transplant

The National team scout, is suffering from kidney related disease and needs kidney transparent as soon as possible.

The young trainer, after receiving the donation, expressed his profound gratitude to the team and everyone who has been supporting him in one way or the other.

“Am grateful to all of you Ghanaians especially the sports fraternity, I can not speak but what I want to say is a very big thank you because sickness is costing me a lot of money, the Doctor can testify”

“I will urge all to worship God very well, in such cases Almighty is the greatest, Am grateful for your prayers, let’s stay save”, he said.

Story: Kofi Gyekye Tuffour