1 hour ago

Friends and family have gathered at the residence of the policeman who was killed in a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma in Accra on Thursday.

The policeman, who has been identified only as Amoah, was killed when the van he was escorting was attacked by heavily armed robbers.

The robbery occurred when the van was transporting cash from the Star Oil Fuel station. The robbers, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, opened fire on the van, killing the Police Officer instantly.

The robbers then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The police have launched a manhunt for the robbers. The death of the officer has been met with widespread grief and condemnation.

His friends and family gathered at his residence to mourn his death and to offer their support to his loved ones. They spoke of the officer as a dedicated and hardworking police officer.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin, has strongly criticized the government for its failure to prioritize the protection of lives through the acquisition of necessary bullion vans for banking institutions.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Kotin, expressed concern over this gap in security measures and urged the Ghana Police Service to take immediate action.

He called on the Ghana Police Service to consider withdrawing their services from banks that continue to use unapproved bullion vans, highlighting the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers involved in these operations.

“I don’t think anybody in his rightful thinking will have the idea of attacking them that is why I am calling on police personnel to desist sitting in such bullion vans. I know that the operators of such bullion vans are able to get around the rules and the Bank of Ghana because of political connections and political expediency.

“How long are we going to use political connections to bypass good policies and laws we create? what society are we creating? It is about time we do the right thing,” he stated.

