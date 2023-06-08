29 minutes ago

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has narrated his experience with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after he responded to an invitation to appear before them.

He said he responded to the OSP’s May 13 letter and was accompanied by his lawyers to the OSP office, where they were placed in a room filled with OSP officials.

The former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in a 37-page document accused government officials of engaging in galamsey or interfering in his work.

According to him, he was asked some questions relating to his work on the IMCM after which he was surprisingly told he was under arrest.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng emphasized that he questioned his crime and was told they were investigating corruption-related cases.

“Maybe yes, maybe no, I’m on bail. The background is that on May 13 or 14, I received a letter from the OSP to appear before them. I was to report on May 16 at 10:00 am. Which I did. They later said they were investigating corruption and corruption-related activities of the IMCM, and I was a little bit disturbed. I thought that they were going to stop galamsey and all that, but anyway. I went there and was ushered into a room. Next to me were my lawyers and opposite me were the Principal Investigator and some officers from that office.

“The Chief Prosecutor put his left hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You are under arrest.’ I asked, ‘Why am I under arrest? What are my charges?’ ‘Well, there are no specific charges. We are investigating corruption and corruption-related activities on the committee you chaired,'” he said in an interview with Joy News.

The Heart Surgeon explained that his friend bailed him and that the OSP visited his friend’s house for some verification before he was let go.

The former Minister intimated that a GH¢2 million bail was slapped on him.

“He asked if I was ready to answer some questions and I told him I would do my best. I was asked a lot of questions, and it took a little bit over 2 hours. After that, I was told I had to be bailed before I would be released. I was offered self-recognizance bail. A friend was in the lobby, so he came up and bailed me and I left. I was told that if the need arises, I would be invited back to the office. That is what happened. And of course, some of the OSP officers went to see my friend’s place where he was staying to make sure that if I abscond, he would be able to produce me before the court.

“I don’t feel comfortable going over the questions they asked me, because this is a prosecutor investigating me. It was a broad-based question on many topics, and I answered as best as I could. And so that was it. No, they didn’t come to my house,” he added.

Source: citifmonline