2 hours ago

Stephen Frimpong Manso, newly appointed head coach of Nations FC, has laid out his ambitious blueprint for success, vowing to build a team capable of winning domestic laurels and playing modern, intelligent football.

The former GoldStars boss, who signed a two-year deal with the Abrankese-based club, replaces Kasim Ocansey Mingle after a sluggish start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

“I want to build a team that is strong enough to win titles and also play good football,” Manso told the club’s media.

“Football has evolved… playing without the ball is the most important thing.”

Tactical Philosophy

Manso emphasized a dual-focus approach:



With the ball: Structured build-up, intelligent movement, and attacking cohesion



Without the ball: Pressing, positioning, and collective defensive responsibility

“We will deal with the two key aspects of the game — with and without the ball. We’ll emphasize for the players to get that concept.”

First Test: Bechem United