5 hours ago

Diana Asamoah's executive producer, Anane Frimpong has announced the termination of his contract with the gospel singer in an official letter dated August 4, 2022.

The letter available to GhanaWeb bore the signatures of the singer and Mr Anane, the CEO of Frimprince Music Production. It also listed some terms of the contract termination which included the takeover of some of her social media accounts.

All the digital platforms of Diana Asamoah have been seized, including her Facebook page.

Also, she will no longer have the right to own nine of her popular songs produced by her former music executive, Anane Frimpong.

The songs are Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.

Also for the record, Frimprince Music will no longer take part in the organization of Diana's annual concert dubbed Abba Father.

Read the full statement below:



Source: Ghanaweb