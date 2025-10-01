2 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has described the petition filed against him as “frivolous” and without merit.

His comments follow confirmation that he will appear before the NPP’s National Disciplinary Committee, which has summoned him over allegations of misconduct. The charges include defamation of Kennedy Agyapong and spreading false claims against the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Tuesday, September 30, Abronye said, “I will say that the petition itself is frivolous. The petition has no basis.”

He also proposed that the hearing be broadcast live to ensure transparency and allow party members to judge for themselves.

Defending his previous comments about Kennedy Agyapong, Abronye insisted he was only responding to actions he believes are damaging to the party. He alleged that during a campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Kennedy Agyapong accused NPP executives and government appointees of selling security service recruitment slots between 2017 and 2024.

“Maybe the General Secretary is the one Kennedy Agyapong was referring to. That is why he has failed to invite Kennedy Agyapong to explain or name the people involved,” he alleged.

He further suggested that the General Secretary’s silence could indicate complicity in the alleged misconduct.

Responding to backlash over his controversial remark comparing Agyapong to an elephant, Abronye said, “The elephant in the forest is more intelligent than Kennedy Agyapong and that is the fact. I am not running away from that.”

He also rejected the idea that Kennedy Agyapong holds a top leadership role in the NPP, stating, “That is not true. He is not a leading member.”