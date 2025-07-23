1 hour ago

Teenage sensation Daniel Nunoo has taken a giant stride in his football journey, earning a spot in the first team of Austrian Bundesliga side SK Rapid Wien at just 18 years old.

Nunoo began his career on the grassroots pitches of Ghana with lower-division outfit Shooting Stars FC. His raw talent and rapid development caught the attention of Rapid Wien, who initially signed him in September 2024 to bolster their reserve team.

But the youngster's progress was too explosive to ignore.

He made his debut for Rapid II in November 2024, coming on as a 60th-minute substitute for Jovan Živković during a 2. Liga fixture against FC Liefering.

Since then, Nunoo’s lightning pace, technical ability, and attacking creativity have made a lasting impression on the coaching staff and club executives.

Though he typically operates on the right wing, the Ghanaian youngster is equally comfortable playing on the left flank or in a central attacking midfield role, showcasing his versatility and football intelligence.

Nunoo is currently contracted to Rapid Wien until June 30, 2026, with an option for a one-year extension. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €300,000—a figure expected to rise as he gains more senior-level experience and exposure.

His journey from the local fields of Ghana to Austria's top-flight football is a testament to his determination and talent—and one that promises even more in the seasons ahead.