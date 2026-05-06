From Gyan to Kudus: A complete history of World Cup goals and players behind them

The Ghana national football team have scored 18 goals across their four FIFA World Cup appearances between 2006 and 2022, with nine different players contributing to that tally.

Each goal has come with significance from historic firsts to unforgettable knockout moments forming a rich narrative of Ghana’s journey on football’s biggest stage.

Asamoah Gyan: The Face of Ghana’s World Cup Legacy

At the center of the World Cup story is Asamoah Gyan, whose six goals make him not only Ghana’s all-time top scorer at the tournament but also Africa’s leading marksman in World Cup history.

He first made his mark in 2006 with a goal against the Czech Republic before taking full command in 2010. He scored against Serbia and later produced one of the most iconic goals — the extra-time winner against the United States in the Round of 16, which sent Ghana into the quarter-finals.

In 2014, he cemented his legacy by scoring against Germany and Portugal, extending his record and becoming Africa’s outright top World Cup scorer.

Andre Ayew: Consistency Across Generations

Andre Ayew has been a reliable performer across multiple tournaments, scoring three goals.

In 2014, he netted against both the United States and Germany in a memorable 2–2 draw.

Eight years later, as captain in Qatar 2022, he again found the net against Portugal, briefly leveling the score in a tightly contested opener.

Sulley Muntari: Power And Precision

Midfield powerhouse Sulley Muntari contributed two crucial goals. He scored in the famous 2006 win over the Czech Republic and later produced a stunning long-range strike against Uruguay in the 2010 quarter-final — a goal that remains one of the most memorable in the World Cup history.

2006 Breakthrough Contributors

The debut World Cup campaign in 2006 saw key contributions from: Haminu Dramani, whose powerful strike against the United States helped secure progression to the knockout stage.

Stephen Appiah, the captain who converted a vital penalty in the same match, guiding Ghana through their maiden group-stage campaign.

2010 Knockout Heroes

The 2010 tournament, the most successful World Cup run, also featured a decisive goal from Kevin-Prince Boateng, who scored against the United States in the Round of 16, complementing Gyan’s extra-time winner in a famous victory.

New Generation Emerges in 2022

The Qatar 2022 World Cup introduced a new wave of Ghanaian scorers: Mohammed Kudus announced himself with a brace against South Korea, leading Ghana to a thrilling 3–2 win, Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring in the same match, marking his first World Cup goal and Osman Bukari scored against Portugal, with his goal gaining global attention due to his celebration despite the defeat.

A Legacy of Impactful Goals

From Gyan’s record-breaking exploits to Kudus’ emergence as a new star, the World Cup goals have consistently come in high-pressure, defining moments.

Whether in group-stage breakthroughs or knockout drama, each strike has contributed to shaping the Black Stars’ identity on the global stage.