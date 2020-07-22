28 minutes ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

English born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is fed up with being a sat on the bench at Chelsea and is reportedly looking for a way out of the West London club.

Despite signing a new five year deal to ward off the attention of Bayern Munich, the youngster has failed to live up to the hype and is way below the pecking order with Christian Pulisic and Willian preferred to him on the flanks.

Hudson-Odoi is one of Chelsea's most talented graduates from their academy.

And after months of speculation, the club were delighted to tie him down to a new five-year contract in September.

However, it has not resulted in more game time for the 19-year-old, who has made just seven league starts this season.

Since the Premier League restart, Hudson-Odoi has had to watch on from the bench with Willian and Christian Pulisic starting in the wide areas.

According to the Independent, Hudson-Odoi has become frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge and could consider any offers he receives in the summer transfer window.

The report says he is unlikely to force through a move but with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner joining the club, he could play even fewer minutes.

Earlier this month, Lampard warned Hudson-Odoi that he needed to match the performance levels of Willian and Pulisic if he wanted to break back into the team.

He needs to work hard daily in training and when he gets his opportunities really show input in games.

“We’re seeing what Christian Pulisic and Willian are doing. Callum needs to show something similar. They can make impacts in their own ways.”he adds