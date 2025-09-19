1 hour ago

Hundreds of young men and women who claim to have successfully passed the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise in 2021 are staging protests at the Jubilee House, accusing government and military authorities of unfairly abandoning them after years of waiting.

The group, some of whom travelled from the Northern, Oti, and other regions, say they were enlisted into the 2021 intake of the Armed Forces but never received their official appointment letters.

Instead, they claim they were placed on “standby,” with repeated assurances that their postings would follow. Three years on, those assurances have yielded nothing.

“We have waited for over three years. Some of us have now passed the age limit required to join the Armed Forces. We feel abandoned,” one visibly frustrated protestor told journalists on Thursday.

The recruits argue that they went through all the rigorous stages of the recruitment process — medicals, physical drills, interviews, and final vetting — and were made to believe they had been selected.

Many say they turned down other opportunities in anticipation of their appointments, only to be left in limbo.

Mounting Frustration and Broken Promises

The delay, they insist, has taken a heavy toll on them emotionally, financially, and psychologically

Some protestors revealed that they relocated to Accra and other garrison towns in hopes of receiving postings, but the prolonged silence has drained their resources.

Others lamented that they are now beyond the official recruitment age, effectively disqualifying them from future opportunities.

What particularly angers the group is the recent directive from the Ghana Armed Forces Public Relations Department advising all those affected to reapply under a fresh recruitment exercise.

To them, this amounts to starting the process all over again despite having already met all requirements.

“It is unfair to reapply after three years of waiting. We passed everything and were promised letters. This is not justice,” another protestor said.