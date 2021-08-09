32 minutes ago

An explosion at a petrol station has claimed the life of a teenager in Jalabang in The Gambia, leaving four others sustaining varying degree of injuries.

The explosion follows a spark at a nearby petrol selling point.

According to a statement issued by The Gambian National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the explosion also resulted in the destruction of properties.

“It is with great sadness that the NDMA learned through our regional office in West Coast Region (WCR) that there was a fire outbreak this afternoon. The unfortunate event occurred at 14:45 on Tuesday, August 2, 2021.”

The agency further clarified that the fire was prompted by a spark which caught petrol being sold nearby.



“After the spark, the inferno that ensued became uncontrollable. The blaze resulted in damage to property, injuries and even a fatality. Thus far, four vehicles were scorched; four individuals sustained injuries and a teenager named Kawsu Kassama lost his life.

“The management of the agency conveyed their deepest condolences to the Kassama family.”

Source: Energynewsafrica.com