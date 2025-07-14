7 hours ago

Ghana’s fuel import sector is showing signs of recovery and stability, thanks to improved foreign exchange (FX) supply and key operational reforms. Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) report securing over US$1 billion in FX inflows during the first half of 2025, easing pressure on fuel pricing and import operations.

This development follows enhanced coordination between the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and fuel importers. The central bank’s biweekly FX auctions—providing US$20 million every two weeks—totaled US$120 million in Q1 alone. In addition, direct support from commercial banks to BDCs contributed over US$800 million, significantly boosting sector liquidity.

“In the past six months, we’ve received over US$800 million through banking channels, in addition to the BoG’s auction amounts,” said Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), in an interview with the Business and Financial Times.

Ghana’s fuel import sector requires roughly US$400 million monthly, or US$4.8 billion annually. While BoG’s interventions cover only about 10% of this need, the combined support has brought predictability to FX supply, helping reduce volatility and price distortions at the pump.

This forex boost comes alongside stronger macroeconomic indicators. BoG’s reserves increased to US$10.67 billion in April 2025, up from US$10.17 billion in March, driven by higher gold export revenues and efforts to curb illegal gold smuggling.

The cedi has appreciated sharply this year, rising from GH¢15.30 to GH¢10.31 per US dollar between January and June. While the strengthening currency created losses for BDCs holding long FX hedge positions, a blended pricing model—involving spot purchases, forward contracts, and limited hedging—helped mitigate the impact.

“Only 15% of our FX needs were hedged,” Dr. Ofori explained. “With 50% bought on the spot market and another 20–25% through short-term forwards, our pricing was protected.”

This improved FX landscape has also helped address public concerns about fuel price manipulation.

“With the dollar at GH¢10.3, we are not pricing as if it’s GH¢15,” Dr. Ofori said. “This transparency removes the space for political accusations. Prices now reflect actual input costs.”

However, operational inefficiencies remain. Roughly 80% of fuel imports pass through a single congested port, leading to high demurrage charges—fees for delayed vessel unloading. Between January and June, BDCs incurred over US$44 million in demurrage, adding GH¢0.47 to GH¢0.60 per litre to pump prices.

For context, Kenya’s entire demurrage cost in 2024 was under US$1 million.

CBOD is calling for urgent reforms to decongest the port and streamline operations to reduce unnecessary costs and prevent further price hikes.