Fuel price hikes: I’ve parked my V8, I can’t spend GH¢2000 per week – NPP MP ‘cries’

By Prince Antwi November 11, 2022

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has bitterly complained about the increases in fuel prices.

Fuel prices keep hiking up, affecting almost all sectors of the economy.

Commodity prices and transport fares have all shot up as a result of the unstable fluctuations in the prices of petrol.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” programme, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh noted that, even as a Parliamentarian, he is greatly affected by the fuel prices that he has now decided to park his car.

According to him, he has been spending about GH¢2000 to fuel his V8 vehicle but cannot do it again.

So, “I’ve parked my V8 and using my mother’s car. I can’t afford the petrol price. With the V8, I buy fuel at GH¢2000 cedis every week. It means every month, I’m spending GH¢8000 cedis just on petrol. My salary cannot even cover that, so I have parked my car and now using a car that I don’t have to spend that much on petrol,” he stated

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