3 hours ago

Fuel prices at the pumps saw fresh increases on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, as more Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjusted their rates upward in line with market pressures.

Star Oil, the market leader, announced in a social media update that petrol is now selling at GH¢13.17 per litre, up from GH¢12.77 at the beginning of September.

Diesel, however, remains unchanged at GH¢13.45 per litre. The company attributed the move to international market dynamics and the cedi’s depreciation, pledging to pass on savings once conditions improve.

Shell followed with its own price changes over the weekend. A litre of diesel now costs GH¢14.18, while petrol, which previously rose to GH¢13.59 earlier this month, has been slightly reduced to GH¢13.44.

Some OMCs, however, have chosen to hold off on adjustments until October 2, citing competitive pressure within the market.

On September 23, state-owned GOIL was the first major player to revise its prices, pushing petrol up to GH¢13.38 from GH¢12.99 and diesel to GH¢14.20 from GH¢13.90.

That increase broke a week-long freeze, despite earlier industry forecasts of a 6% hike per litre from mid-September.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) explained that the adjustments are being driven mainly by the weakening of the Ghana cedi, which slid by 7.76% during the pricing window — from GH¢11.20 to GH¢12.07 to the dollar.

Bloomberg data shows the currency has now lost 14.02% of its value since January, ranking among the worst performers globally.

Interestingly, crude oil and refined products actually saw declines on the world market — petrol fell by 2.52%, diesel by 4.12%, and LPG by 2.69%.

However, COMAC stressed that the exchange rate losses completely wiped out those gains, leaving Ghanaian consumers to face higher prices at home.