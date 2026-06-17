Fuel prices may fall to GH¢9 Per Litre – CBOD

Close-up of a yellow gas pump nozzle fueling a green car at a gas station.
By Prince Antwi June 17, 2026

The Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Dr Patrick Ofori, has attributed the high cost of fuel in Ghana to global supply chain disruptions triggered by international conflicts.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Dr Ofori explained that tensions involving the United States and Israel significantly affected global petroleum markets over the past year, driving up fuel prices in Ghana.

According to him, fuel prices could currently be between GH¢9 and GH¢10 per litre if not for the impact of the conflicts and the resulting disruptions to international supply chains.

He noted that fuel prices have risen sharply since the beginning of the year, with petrol recording an increase of about 88 per cent, while diesel prices have nearly doubled.

Dr Ofori said the conflicts disrupted the movement of petroleum vessels and reduced shipping capacity, leading to a surge in transportation and insurance costs. He revealed that freight charges for vessels bringing fuel to Ghana increased more than fivefold after the outbreak of the conflict.

Insurance costs also rose dramatically, with premiums climbing from approximately $3 million to as much as $17 million. In some cases, insurers declined to provide coverage altogether due to heightened risks.

“Since January, pump prices have almost doubled. Petrol increased by about 88 per cent and diesel by nearly 100 per cent based on the prices at which we purchased the products,” he said.

He added that if the international conflicts had not occurred, current exchange rates from the Bank of Ghana auctions would have supported significantly lower fuel prices.

Dr Ofori further explained that uncertainty in global markets forced suppliers and traders to secure fuel products at higher prices. He noted that some suppliers prioritised countries where they already had established retail operations and contractual commitments, compelling countries such as Ghana to seek alternative and often more expensive supply sources.

He also expressed concern about Ghana’s vulnerability to external shocks, citing the absence of a substantial strategic petroleum reserve. According to him, building such reserves would require a dedicated and sustainable funding mechanism, similar to systems used in other countries where petroleum levies support reserve accumulation.

His comments come at a time when global oil prices have begun to ease following reports of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Industry observers believe that if the downward trend in international oil prices continues, Ghanaian consumers could see some relief at the pumps in the coming weeks.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    BoG to Channel remittances into investments through new Banking products
    Two men in suits speak at podiums during a formal event, with an Ivory Coast cacao initiative banner and crest emblems behind them.
    Business
    Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire agree on joint Cocoa pricing framework
    Two-story government building with signs reading 'Office of the Registrar of Companies' and green-tinted windows.
    Business
    Companies risk penalties for failing to file annual returns by June 30 – ORC
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31