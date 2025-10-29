1 hour ago

Consumers are set to enjoy significant relief at the pumps as the prices of petroleum products are projected to decline sharply from Friday, November 1, 2025, according to the latest pricing outlook from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COoMAC).

Per the Chamber’s projections, petrol prices are expected to drop by up to 5.21% per litre, falling from about GH¢13.93 to GH¢12.92.

Diesel prices could decline between 6.03% and 8.13%, selling at around GH¢13.10 per litre compared to the previous GH¢14.56.

Similarly, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is expected to reduce by about 6.66%, bringing the price per kilogram down to GH¢13.60.

If implemented across all 200-plus Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), this would represent the largest fuel price reduction in 2025 and one of the steepest month-on-month declines in recent years — a development industry analysts have described as “historic.”

Some OMCs may begin reflecting the new prices as early as the weekend of November 1, while others are expected to adjust in the following week after selling existing stock or recalibrating their systems.

COoMAC attributes the projected price cuts to two key factors — the decline in global crude oil prices and the appreciation of the Ghana cedi in October.

According to the Chamber, the cedi strengthened from GH¢12.63 to GH¢11.21 per dollar between October 16 and the end of the pricing window, representing an 11.22% appreciation. This rebound nearly offset the 13.33% depreciation recorded in the third quarter, signalling renewed market confidence and improved foreign exchange stability.

Analysts have linked the cedi’s recovery to the Bank of Ghana’s move to spot forex sales, which enhanced market transparency and boosted dollar liquidity.

On the international market, crude oil prices tumbled to a five-month low of $62.82 per barrel, down 6.49%, driven by US-China trade tensions and fears of a global supply glut. Prices of refined petroleum products also fell, with petrol (-3.30%), diesel (-2.48%), and LPG (-2.35%) all recording notable declines.

The anticipated reductions are expected to ease pressure on consumers and cool inflation, as lower transport and production costs feed through to food and general commodity prices.

Market observers believe the development could halt ongoing demands for fare increases by driver unions and contribute to maintaining single-digit inflation in the coming months.

Overall, the projected drop in petroleum prices is seen as a positive signal for Ghana’s economic recovery — reflecting both improved currency stability and favourable global market dynamics.