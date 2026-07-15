Fuel prices to increase from July 16 as oil firms adjust pump prices

Motorists should expect higher fuel prices from Thursday, July 16, 2026, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) prepare to revise pump prices upward for the second pricing window of July.

The expected increase follows the latest pricing outlook from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), which indicates that petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are all set to rise.

The adjustment comes despite earlier projections that fuel prices could decline due to the relative stability of the Ghana cedi and moderate changes in global petroleum prices.

Expected price changes

According to COMAC’s projections, petrol prices are expected to increase by between 3.79% and 5.31%, with the retail price of a litre expected to rise to about GH¢14.52.

Diesel prices are projected to increase by approximately 7 pesewas per litre, pushing the pump price to around GH¢16.00 per litre.

LPG prices are also expected to go up by between 1.10% and 1.30% per kilogram.

COMAC attributed the expected increases to renewed geopolitical tensions that have pushed up international crude oil and refined petroleum product prices, amid concerns over possible supply disruptions and shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Chamber further noted that the Ghana cedi recorded a slight depreciation during the pricing period. The exchange rate moved from GH¢11.4333 to GH¢11.4970 per US dollar, representing a 0.55% decline in the value of the cedi.

Global oil market pressures

International crude oil prices experienced significant volatility during the period. Average crude prices initially fell by 7.96%, from US$78.12 per barrel to US$71.90 per barrel.

However, prices rebounded following reports of a ceasefire violation on July 7 and 8. By July 14, Brent crude had risen above US$84 per barrel after reports of Iranian missile strikes on two UAE tankers heightened concerns about security along the Strait of Hormuz.

The developments reintroduced geopolitical risk concerns into the oil market, reversing some of the earlier decline in crude prices.

On the international market, diesel recorded the biggest increase among refined products, rising by 8.14%, while petrol increased by 4.96%. LPG prices, however, declined marginally by 0.92%.

NPA adjusts price floors

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has also revised its price floors for the second pricing window of July.

A notice issued to industry players and sighted by JOYBUSINESS shows that the price floor for petrol has been increased from GH¢12.79 to GH¢13.28 per litre, representing a 3.83% increase.

The diesel price floor has also moved from GH¢13.54 to GH¢14.35 per litre, a 5.98% rise, while the LPG price floor has been adjusted upward by 0.79% per kilogram.

The revised NPA price floors, coupled with developments on the international market, are expected to result in higher fuel prices at fuel stations nationwide from Thursday, July 16, 2026.