7 hours ago

The price of petroleum products in Ghana is set to rise significantly at the pumps from Monday, September 1, 2025, according to the latest pricing outlook from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

Projected Increases

Drivers of the Increases

Per the report, petrol prices are expected to go up by between 3.86% and 5.40% per litre, which could push the pump price to GH¢13.67 per litre. Diesel is projected to rise by 3.39% per litre, with a possible pump price of GH¢14.35 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) could increase by up to 4.57% per kilogram.COMAC attributed the hikes primarily to the cedi’s depreciation against the US dollar, which weakened from GH¢10.71 to GH¢11.20 over the past month—representing a 3.98% fall, the sharpest this year.

The Chamber noted that, ironically, international crude oil prices have been declining, with petrol down 0.45%, diesel down 3.73%, and LPG down 1.73%. However, the cedi’s depreciation and recurring supply shortfalls have outweighed those global declines.

Additional Factors

Industry players also point to the recently introduced GH¢1 levy on petroleum products as a factor adding to the cost burden.

COMAC further highlighted ongoing supply challenges in the market, especially shortages of finished petrol earlier in August, which forced some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to raise prices mid-month even before the official review period.

Outlook

With both exchange rate pressures and supply bottlenecks persisting, the Chamber warned that consumers should brace for higher fuel prices in the coming weeks, despite favourable movements on the global crude market.