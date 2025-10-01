4 hours ago

Prices of petroleum products are expected to rise slightly at the pumps from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, according to the latest outlook by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

Projected Price Adjustments



Petrol: Prices could go up by as much as 2.47%, reaching about GHS 14.52 per litre.



Diesel: Expected to increase between 1.36% and 3.41%, potentially selling at GHS 15.17 per litre.



LPG: Projected to rise by 2.01% to 4.01%.

Drivers of the Increase

COMAC attributed the expected upward adjustments to two main factors:



Rising international product prices

Seasonal depreciation of the Ghana cedi

The local currency slipped from GHS 12.07 to GHS 12.40 per dollar during the review period, representing a 2.74% decline. This brings total losses in the third quarter of 2025 to 15.09%, with no gains recorded. The chamber explained that limited forex supply, coupled with rising year-end imports, continues to pressure the cedi in Ghana’s import-dependent economy.

Crude Oil Outlook

Although global crude oil prices dipped slightly—up 1.57%, from $67.39 to $68.45 per barrel—COMAC forecasts a rebound toward $70 per barrel, citing renewed geopolitical risks and supply concerns.

Industry Impact

Several oil marketing companies, including GOIL, Shell, and Market Star Oil, have already adjusted their pump prices since September 23, 2025, due to cedi depreciation. However, it remains uncertain whether the major players will implement another round of increases this week.