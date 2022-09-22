4 hours ago

Three people have been confirmed dead after a fuel tanker crashed with a passenger bus on Wednesday in Fumesua, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to Asaaseradio.com about 32 people are receiving treatment after sustaining injury.

Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Frimpong, who was at the scene said the accident occurred around 1 am with two people dying on the spot.

“According to the municipal police commander and fire operation officer, they had a call around 1am of an accident involving VIP bus and a gas tanker from Atuabo.

“The Gas tanker was going to offload gas at Sonic gas filling station when it collided with a VIP bus from Asante Mampong heading to Accra, and on the spot two people died. when I went there in the morning, another person was reported dead bringing the number to 3,” he said.