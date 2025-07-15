52 minutes ago

A Presidential Hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, has sounded a strong warning to the party’s leadership to uphold its own constitution ahead of the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 18–20, 2025

According to him, failure to comply with the NPP’s internal rules regarding constitutional amendments could severely undermine the legitimacy of the conference and further alienate the grassroots.

With just days to the high-stakes gathering at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Joe Ghartey expressed deep disappointment over what he described as a “flagrant disregard” for Article 18 of the party’s constitution — the very clause that governs how amendments should be proposed, submitted, and circulated among party structures before being considered by delegates.

Red Flags

Article 19 of the NPP Constitution stipulates that any proposed amendment must:

Be submitted in writing to the General Secretary at least two months before the National Delegates Conference; and

Be circulated to all Regional and Constituency Offices at least one month prior to the event.

However, as of July 13, there is no record of any formal circulation of the proposed constitutional amendments. The proposals—reportedly originating from the Frank Davis Committee Report—have not reached party offices nationwide, violating the mandatory timelines.

“This is deeply troubling,” Ghartey lamented in an interview. “If we, as a party that prides itself on rule of law and constitutionalism, cannot follow our own procedures, what message are we sending to our members and to the Ghanaian public?”

He added, “The constitution is not a formality—it is binding. We must respect it, especially at such a crucial juncture in our party’s journey.”

Implications for Delegates and Party Unity

The 2025 Delegates Conference was initially set up to deliberate on a wide range of reforms, including the much-anticipated restructuring of the party’s electoral college—a move expected to give grassroots members more say in the party’s internal processes.

However, the apparent attempt to push through amendments without following due process risks turning the conference into a rubber-stamp exercise, devoid of meaningful input from delegates.

Party insiders are worried that delegates will be asked to vote on amendments they have never seen or reviewed, a situation that some critics have labeled a “constitutional ambush.”

“This is not what internal democracy looks like,” one regional executive stated anonymously. “The base of the party is being sidelined, and it’s not right.”

Planning Committee

In June 2025, the NPP announced a nine-member Planning Committee to oversee preparations for the conference.

Per the NPP’s constitution, any amendment to the constitution must be endorsed by at least two-thirds of the delegates present.

Without prior exposure to the proposed amendments, however, any approval granted may lack legal and moral legitimacy.

Ghartey Calls for Compliance and Accountability

In his remarks, Joe Ghartey urged party leadership, especially the General Secretary and the Planning Committee, to immediately halt any move to push forward amendments unless the necessary constitutional requirements are first fulfilled.

“This is a turning point for our party. Either we uphold the integrity of our processes or we risk internal discontent that could weaken us ahead of the 2026 elections,” he warned.

He further called on delegates and party faithful to demand accountability from leadership and to insist on full transparency at all times including the planning for the conference and throughout the conference proceedings.