2 hours ago

Former Deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed is of the opinion that the claim by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the government's payroll is full, as such cannot employ more public sector workers, is an admission that the Akufo-Addo government has failed.

The Finance Minister at a graduation ceremony at UPSA on Friday, October 15, 2021, indicated that the government payroll was full and could not employ more public sector workers. He advised graduates to go into entrepreneurship to take hold of their economic lives.

According to him, that is the only way the rising unemployment rate in the country can be reduced.

“That payroll is full because we are spending some 60% of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people. That is not sustainable.”

But in a sharp response, Mr. Murtala who wants the government to admit that it has failed, wants it to find ways of creating jobs for the youth of this country.

The Former Deputy Minister who was speaking to Accra-based Citi Fm bemoaned the unemployment situation of the country in recent times, lashing at the government for not keeping to its promise of providing jobs for the youth.

“It is an admission of a government that has failed, and also an admission of a government that promised Ghanaians heaven and yet dragged them towards hell. That is what is happening.”

“This government is in power with promises and if you check the unemployment rate now, it has risen over 8% under them and unemployment amongst the youth is 12.6% and that is completely unacceptable.”