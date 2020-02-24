The Ghana Guardian News

Published

1 hour ago

Full Judgement: Ace Ankomah vs Kevin Taylor

By: Prince Antwi
Full Judgement: Ace Ankomah vs Kevin Taylor

An Accra High Court has slapped ¢2.95 million defamation judgement on journalist Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor for damaging the reputation of a legal practitioner, Ace Kojo Anan Ankomah.

The Court in its judgement Monday said Mr Taylor and Loud Silence Media are to pay General Damages of ¢2,000,000; Aggravated Damages of ¢500,000 and Exemplary Damages of ¢400,000.

There is also a perpetual injunction on defendants to restrain the publication of further material on the plaintiff and they are to publish an apology to within 14 days.

Read the full judgement below:

Source: myjoyonline.com

Comments

Please leave your comment below

News

Politics

Sports

World Football

Business

African News

Opinion

Technology

World

Photos

Videos

Crime

LifeStyle

Regional

Education

Health

Beyond Borders

Jobs

Radio

Movies

Home Remedy Videos

Health Topics

Currency Converter

Games