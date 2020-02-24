Full Judgement: Ace Ankomah vs Kevin Taylor

1 hour ago

An Accra High Court has slapped ¢2.95 million defamation judgement on journalist Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor for damaging the reputation of a legal practitioner, Ace Kojo Anan Ankomah.

The Court in its judgement Monday said Mr Taylor and Loud Silence Media are to pay General Damages of ¢2,000,000; Aggravated Damages of ¢500,000 and Exemplary Damages of ¢400,000.

There is also a perpetual injunction on defendants to restrain the publication of further material on the plaintiff and they are to publish an apology to within 14 days.

Read the full judgement below:

