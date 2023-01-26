1 hour ago

Sixty NDC Members of Parliament have rejected the party's decision to change their leadership.

The National Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday announced a decision to change the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.

They named Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new leader of the Minority; taking over from Haruna Iddrisu

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

However, sixty of the NDC MPs have disagreed with the decision and have petitioned the party to reconsider their decision.

Here is the full list of the rebel MPs:

1. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

2. Dr Kwabena Donkor

3. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine

4. Ernest Norgbe

5. Eric Opoku

6. Yusif Sulemana

7. Samuel George

8. Sampson Ahi

9. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala

10. Edward Bawa

11. A B A Fuseini

12. Abed-Nego Bandim

13. Collins Dauda

14. Thomas Nyarko Ampem

15. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

16. Isaac Adongo

17. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay

18. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo

19. Haruna Seidu

20. Teddy Safori Addi

21. Dan Latif

22. Zuwera Ibrahimah

23. Clement Abas Apaak

24. Godfred Seidu Jasaw

25. Emmanuel Bedzrah

26. Bukari Nikpe Joseph

27. Andrew Dari Chiwitey

28. Hamza Adam

29. Abdulai Jacob Iddris

30. Dawuni Abukari

31. Francis-Xavier Sosu

32. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia

33. James Agalga

34. Okletey Terlabi

35.Yussif Jajah

36. Solomon Kuyon

37. Baba Seidu Issifu

38. Yao Gomado

39. Mohamned Adam Sukparu

40. Bede A. Ziedeng

41. Daniel Nsala Wakpal

42. Sebastian Sandaare

43. Muhammad Bawah Braimah

44. Joseph K Kumah

45. Lydia Akanvariba

46. Cletus S Dapilah

47. Alazuuga A. Akuka

48. Ben Ayiku

49. Joseph A. Tettey

50. Isaac Ashai Odamtten

51. Naser Mahama Toure

52. Kobena Woyome

53. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije

54. Thomas Dalu

55. Sumah M. Anthony

56. Sanja Nanja

57. Adams Abdul Salam

58. B. T Baba

59. Dominic Napare

60. Oscar Ofori Larbi