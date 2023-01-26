Sixty NDC Members of Parliament have rejected the party's decision to change their leadership.
The National Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday announced a decision to change the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.
They named Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new leader of the Minority; taking over from Haruna Iddrisu
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.
Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.
Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.
However, sixty of the NDC MPs have disagreed with the decision and have petitioned the party to reconsider their decision.
Here is the full list of the rebel MPs:
1. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini
2. Dr Kwabena Donkor
3. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine
4. Ernest Norgbe
5. Eric Opoku
6. Yusif Sulemana
7. Samuel George
8. Sampson Ahi
9. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala
10. Edward Bawa
11. A B A Fuseini
12. Abed-Nego Bandim
13. Collins Dauda
14. Thomas Nyarko Ampem
15. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
16. Isaac Adongo
17. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay
18. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo
19. Haruna Seidu
20. Teddy Safori Addi
21. Dan Latif
22. Zuwera Ibrahimah
23. Clement Abas Apaak
24. Godfred Seidu Jasaw
25. Emmanuel Bedzrah
26. Bukari Nikpe Joseph
27. Andrew Dari Chiwitey
28. Hamza Adam
29. Abdulai Jacob Iddris
30. Dawuni Abukari
31. Francis-Xavier Sosu
32. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia
33. James Agalga
34. Okletey Terlabi
35.Yussif Jajah
36. Solomon Kuyon
37. Baba Seidu Issifu
38. Yao Gomado
39. Mohamned Adam Sukparu
40. Bede A. Ziedeng
41. Daniel Nsala Wakpal
42. Sebastian Sandaare
43. Muhammad Bawah Braimah
44. Joseph K Kumah
45. Lydia Akanvariba
46. Cletus S Dapilah
47. Alazuuga A. Akuka
48. Ben Ayiku
49. Joseph A. Tettey
50. Isaac Ashai Odamtten
51. Naser Mahama Toure
52. Kobena Woyome
53. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije
54. Thomas Dalu
55. Sumah M. Anthony
56. Sanja Nanja
57. Adams Abdul Salam
58. B. T Baba
59. Dominic Napare
60. Oscar Ofori Larbi
