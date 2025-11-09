5 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Saturday, November 8, held its 2025 National Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Investigative reporter, filmmaker, and TV3 news anchor Godwin Asediba has been named the P.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards, held for the first time in the Ashanti Region at the Manhyia Palace, under the patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

President John Dramani Mahama graced the event as the special guest of honour.

Below is the full list of winners:

Citi 97.3 FM – Best English Radio Station

Akwasi Agyei Anim (Channel One TV) – Best in Science and Environment Reporting

Doreen Ampofo (GBC) – Best Female Journalist

Godwin Asedeba (TV3, Media General) – GJA Journalist of the Year

Daily Graphic – Best Newspaper Layout

Albert Oppong Ansah (GNA) – Best in News Reporting (Online)

Rachel Kakraba (GBC) – Best in Feature Reporting (Radio)

Godwin Asedeba (Media General) – Best in Documentary Reporting (TV)

Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) – Best Columnist (Print)

Samuel Dowuona (Techfocus) – Best Columnist (Online)

The Probe (Joy FM) – Best Radio Programme (English)

Doreen Ampofo (GBC) – Best in Documentary Reporting (Radio)

UTV – United Showbiz – Best TV Entertainment Show

Doreen Ampofo (GBC) – Best in Gender Reporting

Justice Agbenorsi (Daily Graphic) – Best in Courts and Crime Reporting

Ebenezer Madugu (Atinka TV) – Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy and Governance

Abigail Annor (Ghanaian Times) – Best in Health Reporting

Esther Aidoo (GBC) – Best in Disability Reporting

Rosemond Akuorkor Adjetey (GHOne TV) – Best in Business and Economics Reporting

Nabil Ahmed Rufai (Freelance) – Best in Arts and Entertainment Reporting

James Amoh Jnr (GNA) – Best in Photojournalism

Peter Agengre (GBC) – Best in Education Reporting

Muftau Nabila Abdullai (Myjoyonline) – Best in Sports Reporting

Adom TV – Best Akan/Twi TV Station

Peace FM – Best Akan/Twi Radio Station

Asempa FM – Ekosii Sen – Best Radio/TV Programme (Ghanaian Language)

Severious Kale-Dery (Daily Graphic) – Best in News Reporting (Print)

Nabil Ahmed Rufai (Freelance) – Best in News Reporting (Television)

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (EIB Network) – Best in News Reporting (Radio)

Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic) – Best in Feature Reporting (Print)

Sarah Apenkro (TV3) – Best in Feature Reporting (Television)

Solomon Gumah (GNA) – Best in Feature Reporting (Online)

Justice Baidoo & Philip Teye Agbove (The Fourth Estate) – Best in Documentary Reporting (Online)

Anass Sabit (JoyNews) – Best in Domestic Tourism Reporting

Issifu Dasmani Larry (GNA) – Best in Road Safety Reporting

Ohemeng Tawiah (JoyNews) – Best in Illegal Mining Reporting

Trey Haun Story – Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (Myjoyonline) – Best Sports Feature

Masahudu Ankilu Kunateh (African Eye Report) – TBD Category (Unspecified)

GTV – Best English TV Station

Showbiz A-Z (Joy FM) – Best Radio Entertainment Programme

Clinton Yeboah (KNUST) – Best Student Journalist

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – Honoured for Leadership in Peace and Unity (Special Recognition)