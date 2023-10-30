1 hour ago

Erastus Asare Donkor emerged Best Journalist of the Year

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Sunday, October 29, 2023, held its 27th award ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) to honour outstanding journalists.

Held under the theme “Leveraging media freedom to sustain the democratic and security architecture! The litmus test of election 2024,” the night crowned 28 media personalities and entities for winning various categories.

The ultimate award went to Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor who was crowned Journalist of the Year.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensah was the guest of honour for the event.

See full list of winners below:

1 Fred Duhoe, Citi Tv: Best News Reporter TV.

2 Alberto Mario Noretti, The Mirror: Best News Reporter (Print)

3 Gifty Adjei, GBC: Best News Feature

4 Felix Dela Klutse, Pent Media: Best News Feature (Online)

5 Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB: Best Feature Radio

6 Efia Akese, The Mirror: Best Feature Print

7 Godwin Asediba, Media General: Best documentary (TV)

8 Doreen Ampofo, GBC: Best documentary (Radio)

9 Eric Mensah-Ayettey, TV3: Best columnist

10 Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA: Best in Education

11 Francisca Enchill, Joynews, Freelance : Best investigative journalism.

12 Kweku Bolton, GBC: Arts and Entertainment

13 Emma Davis, Multimedia group: Business and economic

14 Akua Oforiwaa Darko, GBC: Environment

15 Beatrice Senadju, GBC: Best Health.

16: Della Russell Ocloo, Daily graphic: Agriculture and food security.

17 Seth Bokpe, The fourth Estate: Democracy and Good governance

18 Vivian Adu, Atinka Media village: Gender

19 Edward Adeti, The fourth Estate: Crime and court

20 Mohammed Fugu, Daily graphic: Domestic Tourism Print

21 Kester Korankye, Daily graphic: Road safety

22 Erastus Asare Donkor, Multimedia: Illegal mining

23 Critical issues, UTV: Best TV program (Ghanaian language)

24 Efisem, (Atinka Media Village): Radio Ghanaian language

25 Ghana Tonight, Media General: Beat TV program English language

26 Emmanuel Dzivenu, Joy prime: Best reporter on Disability

27 Newsfile, JoyFm: Best radio program English

28 Daily Graphic, communication group: Best Newspaper layout

Four categories failed to produce winners.

They are sports, news online category, news radio category and photojournalism.