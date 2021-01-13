2 hours ago

Some seven persons have been announced as those vying for the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu is the current Vice-Chancellor of the University but his tenure ends on 31st July 2021.

The seven vying for the office include the two Pro-Vice-Chancellors of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (Academic and Students Affairs), and Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante (Research, Innovation, and Development).

Others are Prof. Peter Quartey (Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research), Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe (Regional Institute for Population Studies), Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori (Provost, College of Humanities), Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin (Dean of Student Affairs), and Prof. Daniel Wesley Lund ( Dean, Faculty of Business Administration).

The Search Committee, which has been set up by the University Council to propose a successor for the office is requesting for submission and any relevant information that may facilitate its work, in line with the statutory requirements of the Vice-Chancellor and advert for the position of the Vice-Chancellor.