Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Others Nominated For 2019 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Nominees for the 2019 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) have been announced.

Among the tall list of nominees are Celestine Donkor, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Obaapa Christie, Enoch Narh and Nana Kweku Osei (Nacee) who battle it out in the biggest category, Artist of The Year.

Organized by Global Expert Recovery Ltd, the 3rd edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) would see the voting academy wield 60% voting power whereas the general public wields a 40% voting power.

Public voting begins on January 1, 2020 via ngmagh.com.

The 2019 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards will be held on February 1, 2020.

Find below full list of nominees for 2019 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

WORSHIP SONG Of THE YEAR

1.Celestine Donkor- I need Your Touch

2. Diana Hamilton- Nsenkyerene Nyankopong

3. Brother Sammy- Aduro Bia Nkadem

4. Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

5. Perpetual Tsahey (Perppy)- God Alone

6. Nana kweku Osei (Nacee)- Mpaebo

PRAISE SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Mary Agyemang - Medea ne wo

2. Joyful Way Inc. Africa Praise

3.Odehyieba Priscilla Agyemang (Odehyieba Priscilla)-Adin bi Agye me

4. Frank Opoku (Minister Frankie) Ebeba mu

5. Piesie Esther – Maseda Kesie

6. Gabriel kojo kwame (Qwame Gaby) – Aseda

7. Joyce Jubin(Obaa Joyce)- Meko M’anim

8. Joyce Blessing- Di Asa (Praise Anthem)

GROUP Of THE YEAR

1. Towdah Sounds- Simply Amazing

2. Harmonious Chorale- pae mu ka

3. El-Dunamis Minstrel – Jesus

4. The Garrison Children’s Voices.- Ye Yi waye

5. Willie And Mike – Faithful God

6. Daughters Of Glorious Jesus- Worship Mix Vol. 1

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

1. Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklin – Crazy love

2. Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo

3.Marian Yamoah (Ewurah ft Joyce Blessing)- Ose Ayeyi

4.Joe Mettle feat Jonathan Nelson (USA) – Hide Me

5. Don Cemon ft Ampong- Aseda

6. Minister Franklyn Ft Piesie Esther- Ebebamu

PROMISING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1.Odehyieba Priscilla Agyemang (Odehyieba Priscilla)-Edin Bi Agye Me

2. May Adaeze T- N Hanson (ADAEZE)- You Never Change

3. Towdah Sounds- Simply Amazing

4. Brother Fire- Adom Bi

5. Richard Adu-Gyamfi (Cpl Adu Gyamfi)- Worship Medley

6. MICHAEL ACHEAMPONG GYIMAH (ANOINTED MICHAEL) -Living Testimony

7. Marian Yamoah (Ewurah) -Nyame Aye Bi

8. Frank Opoku (Minister Frankie) -Ebebamu

9. EYIAH FREDERICK(ELDER K FRED)-Aba Me So

10.Christabel Nana Akosua Yeboah (Lady Cee)- One Point

NEW GOSPEL ARTISTE Of THE YEAR

1. Nathacha Okang(Mama Tina) Mawu Mo Twumi

2. Odehyieba Priscilla Agyemang(Odehyieba Priscilla)-Edin Bi Agye Me

3. Bernard Stephen Adu-Poku(BiBi Adu-Poku) -Sound of Abundance

4. Towdah Sounds- Simply Amazing

5. VICTORIA DEBORAH AMOAKO( Abena Badua)- Na You

6. May Adaeze T- N Hanson (ADAEZE)- You Never Change

7. Isaac Odame( Ike Odame)-M’adanfo Pa

8. Brother Fire- Adom Bi

Traditional Song of The Year

1. Richard Adu-Gyamfi(Cpl Adu Gyamfi)-Yeyi waye

2. Faith Fafa Gobah(Faffa) -Kpegbadza probation

3. FRANCIS AMOAH- ESHUN (De Servant)- Yen Egya owo sor

4. Piesie Esther-Maseda Kesie

URBAN SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Tee JAY -Grace Flow

2. Esaias- Oye Adie Yie

3. Akesse Brempong- Alright

4. Christabel Nana Akosua Yeboah (Lady Cee)- One Point

5. Celestine Donkor- Woye Ma Me

6. Don Cemon- Aseda

7. PAA BOATENG ft Tiss Wayne- Praise Revolution

8. TKC ft Selina Boateng- Ayeyi

CHORAL SONG OF THE YEAR

1. The Garrison Children’s Voices- Ye Yi waye

2. Harmonious Chorale- Pae mu ka

3. The Symphonials- Ayeyi Highlife Medley

4. Celestial City Choir Gh- Yesu Beba Highlife Medley

HYBRID SONG Of THE YEAR

1. Ras Kuuku ft kofi Kinata – Wo

2. Strongman ft Akwaboah – Vision

3.Dada Hafco ft Fameye- our story

4. Kuame Eugene – Obiaato

5. kofi Kinata – Things fall Apart

6. Shatta Wale- God is Alive

VIDEO Of THE YEAR

1. Enoch Narh (The Levite Fletcher Narh)- Ololufemi

2. Diana Hamilton- W’asem

3. Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

4. Nana kweku Osei (Nacee)- Mpaebo

5. Mary Agyemang ft ABC- Medea ne wo

6. Faith Fafa Gobah(Faffa)- Kpegbadza probation

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1. Diana Hamilton

2. Celestine Donkor- Agbebolo

3. Nana kweku Osei (Nacee) – Mpaepo

4. Obaapa Christie-W’agyeme

SONG Of THE YEAR

1. Diana Hamilton- W’asem

2. Mary Agyemang- Medea Ne Wo

3. Obaapa Christie – W’agyeme

4. Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

5. Akesse Brempong- Alright

6. Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

7. Nana kweku Osei (Nacee)- Mpaebo

8. Brother Sammy-Aduro Bia Nkadem

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE – DIASPORA

1.Enoch Narh (The Levite Fletcher Narh) USA- Ololufemi

2. Nathacha Okang (Mama Tina)Belgium -Mawu Mo Twumi

3. PAA BOATENG – Praise Revolution

4. Nana Akua Afriyie (Belguim)- Bo Bra pa

5. Alex Acheampong- Emmanuel

6. Theodora Boakye-Ansah (Pastor Theodora UK)- it is well

7. Evangelist Esther Cee (UK) ft Kofi Sarpong – Obeye

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Celestine Donkor- Agbebolo

2. Enoch Narh (The Levite Fletcher Narh) Ololufemi

3. Diana Hamilton- W’asem

4. Nana kweku Osei (Nacee)- Mpabo

5. Akesse Brempong – Alright

6. Obaapa Christie – W’agyeme