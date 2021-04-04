3 hours ago

After weeks of sifting through over 1000 entries from artistes for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the list of nominees is out.

The nominees’ announcement was held on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Three categories were announced hourly and the final set of nominees was unveiled at the event ceremony in the evening.

Artistes like Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Sarkodie, and Adina got nominations.

Kumerica’s Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar also earned some nominations in some categories.

Check out the full list below:

Best Gospel Song

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle

Flavour everywhere – Celestine ft Blessing Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOG music

Jejeli – Kobby Psalm ft Okey Sokay

Who say God no dey – Kofi Kakari

Best Highlife Song

Posti me – Akwaboah

Play boy – Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah

Enjoyment – Kidi

Behind the scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open gate – Kuami Eugene

Asa bone – Lord Paper ft Bosom P Young

Later – Mr Drew ft kelvyn boy

Party – Sista Afia ft Fameye

Best Hiplife Song

Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata

Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay

Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene

Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy

Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal

Best Hip-Hop Song

Ataa dwoa – Bosom P young

Otan Hunu – Deed people ft Rich Kent

Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee

Money – Kweku Flick

Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad

Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman

Best Reggae Dancehall Song

Why – Adina

Sheriff – Mzvee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Give Dem – Larusso

Make up – Kapun ft Stonebwoy

Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music

Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Best Afrobeats/ Afropop Song

Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young

Sisa – King Promise

Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur

MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Muggez & Darkovibes

Say cheese – Kidi

VGMA Unsung Act

Oseikrom Sikanii

Nanky

Kwame Yogot

Malcolm Nuna

Adelaide The Seer

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Queen Dalyn

Best Music Video

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amarae

Adom – Dina Antwi Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open gate – Kuami Eugene

On the street – Kweku Smoke

Let me know – Mr Drew

Baddest boss – MzVee

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw remix – Pappy Kojo

Best Instrumentalist

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter Of The Year

Diana Antwi Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the scenes

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu mo

Abiana – Adun lei

Epixode – Too much

Record Of The Year

Be your own beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little girl – Adina

Fancy – Amarae

Die 4 u – Cina Soul

Too much – Epixode

Diplomatic teef – Trigmatic

Commot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – Yaa Yaa

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kidi – One man

Joe Mettle – Yesu mogya

Akwaboah – Posti me

MOG music – Oguamma

Kyei Mensah – Take it all

Kingsley Amporful – God

Best Female Vocal Performance

Abiana – Adun lei

Adina – Hear me

Yaa Yaa – Mmusuo

Cina Soul – Die 4 u

Efe Grace – Lord have your way

Enuonyam – Fill me

Group of The Year

Bethel Revial Choir

Dope Nation

Keche

Deed Peepol

Collaboration Of The Year

Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene

One man – Kidi ft Adina

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee

La Hustle remix – Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B

Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft Rich O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG

Fire Boy DML

Omah Lay

International Collaboration Of The Year

Favour everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft Blessing Wanjiru

The one – Efya ft Tiwa Savage

Something nice – Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking

Show body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz

Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy

CEO flow – Sarkodie ft E 40

Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD

Thomas Pompoyeyaw – Pappy Kojo ft Busiswa

EP of the Year

Blue – Kidi

Seed – Gyakie

Different – Guilty Beats

Mood swings – Edem

Sorry for the wait, this is not for the wait – Kwesi Arthur

The Truth – Kofi Jamar

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

Richie Mensah

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper

Eno Barony – God Is a Woman

Joey B – Cold

Medikal – Stop it

Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag

Strongman Burner – Flawless

Best Higlife Artiste

Akwaboah

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

Dada Hafco

Best Gospel Artiste

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gofty

Joe Mettle

Mog Music

Efe Grace

Eric Jeshrun

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Kaphun

Larruso

Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste

Eno Barony

Joey B

Keche

Kofi Jamar

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Yaw Tog

Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste

Adina

Darkovibes

Camidoh

Kelvynboy

KiDi

King Promise

Mr Drew

Wendy Shay

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina

Kpanlogo – Darkovibes

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene

The Truth – Medikal

Inveecible – MzVee

10AM – Strongman Burner

Blackstar – Kelvynboy

Lava Feels – Joey B

Best New Artiste

Amerado

Bosom P-Yung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew

Yaw Tog

Camidoh

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung

Adom – Diana Hamilton

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Enjoyment – KiDi

Sisa – King Promise

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi

Say Cheese – KiDi

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise

Artiste of the Year

Adina

Diana Hamilton

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

