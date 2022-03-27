The 2022 edition of 3Music Awards has been held.
The event was held last night at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Ghanaian musical acts like Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene and KiDi all performed at the event.
KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, with Fameye's praise song emerging as the Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year.
Kofi Kinaata emerged as the Highlife act of the Year with his song Thy Grace being the Highlife song of the Year.
Black Sheriff was adjudged the Breakthrough Act of The Year with Mona 4reall winning Emerging Woman of The Year
Here below is the list of winners: Artiste of the Year - KiDi
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year - Fameye – Praise
Album of the Year (Technical award) - KiDi – The Golden Boy
African Song of the Year - Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)
Best Alternative Song of The Year - Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy
Best Collaboration of the Year - Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical) - Mz Vee – Coming Home
Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical) - KiDi – Mon Bebe
Breakthrough Act of The Year - Black Sheriff
Digital Act of The Year - KiDi
DJ of The Year - DJ Faculty
Emerging Woman of The Year - Mona 4reall
Ep of Year (Technical) - Amerado – Patience
Fan Army of the Year - Die-hard Fans of Lumba
Gospel act of The Year - Celestine Donkor
Gospel song of the Year - Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )
Group of the Year - R2bees
Highlife Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace
Highlife act of the Year - Kofi Kinaata
Hiphop Song of the Year - Black Sheriff – Second Sermon
Hiplife song of the Year - Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year - Black Sherif
Performer of the Year - Epixode – VGMA Experience
Producer of the year (Technical) - Mog Beatz
Rapper of the Year - Amerado – Best Rapper
Reggae Dancehall act of the Year - Stonebwoy
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year - Kidi – Touch It
Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)- Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Video of the Year (Technical) - Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars
Viral song of the Year (100% public) - Okese 1 – Na Today
Woman of the Year - Gyakie
NEXT RATED - Chief One
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of The Year - KiDi
