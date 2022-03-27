3 hours ago

KiDi was crowned Artiste of the Year in this year's 3Music Awards

The 2022 edition of 3Music Awards has been held.

The event was held last night at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Ghanaian musical acts like Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene and KiDi all performed at the event.

KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, with Fameye's praise song emerging as the Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year.

Kofi Kinaata emerged as the Highlife act of the Year with his song Thy Grace being the Highlife song of the Year.

Black Sheriff was adjudged the Breakthrough Act of The Year with Mona 4reall winning Emerging Woman of The Year

Here below is the list of winners: Artiste of the Year - KiDi

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year - Fameye – Praise

Album of the Year (Technical award) - KiDi – The Golden Boy

African Song of the Year - Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)

Best Alternative Song of The Year - Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy

Best Collaboration of the Year - Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical) - Mz Vee – Coming Home

Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical) - KiDi – Mon Bebe

Breakthrough Act of The Year - Black Sheriff

Digital Act of The Year - KiDi

DJ of The Year - DJ Faculty

Emerging Woman of The Year - Mona 4reall

Ep of Year (Technical) - Amerado – Patience

Fan Army of the Year - Die-hard Fans of Lumba

Gospel act of The Year - Celestine Donkor

Gospel song of the Year - Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )

Group of the Year - R2bees

Highlife Song of the Year - Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

Highlife act of the Year - Kofi Kinaata

Hiphop Song of the Year - Black Sheriff – Second Sermon

Hiplife song of the Year - Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year - Black Sherif

Performer of the Year - Epixode – VGMA Experience

Producer of the year (Technical) - Mog Beatz

Rapper of the Year - Amerado – Best Rapper

Reggae Dancehall act of the Year - Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year - Kidi – Touch It

Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)- Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Video of the Year (Technical) - Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars

Viral song of the Year (100% public) - Okese 1 – Na Today

Woman of the Year - Gyakie

NEXT RATED - Chief One

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of The Year - KiDi