The 2021 Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) elections has come to and end with Linda Ansong and Edmund Ackah grabbing victory with landslide.

Six positions were up for grabs among fourteen contestants.

The contest held at Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday 21st January also saw incumbent Chaiman Mr Cudjoe Fianoo retaining his seat for another 4 years.

Below is the full results of the elections

Division two Representative

Eugene Jacquaye – 14

Emmanuel Opoku Abrokwa – 54

Vincent Boateng – 44

Division One Representative

Engene Noble Noah – 58

Felix Bewu – 54

Treasurer Position

Linda Ansong – 90

Justice Boison – 23

Premier league Representative

Edmund Ackah – 91

Nana Amankwah – 64

George Ofosuhene Peprah – 53

Vice Chairman Position

Alex Akumeh – 47

John Ansah – 65

Chairman Position

Cudjoe Fianoo- 71

Isaac Wilberforce Koomson – 41