The 2021 Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) elections has come to and end with Linda Ansong and Edmund Ackah grabbing victory with landslide.
Six positions were up for grabs among fourteen contestants.
The contest held at Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday 21st January also saw incumbent Chaiman Mr Cudjoe Fianoo retaining his seat for another 4 years.
Below is the full results of the elections
Division two Representative
Eugene Jacquaye – 14
Emmanuel Opoku Abrokwa – 54
Vincent Boateng – 44
Division One Representative
Engene Noble Noah – 58
Felix Bewu – 54
Treasurer Position
Linda Ansong – 90
Justice Boison – 23
Premier league Representative
Edmund Ackah – 91
Nana Amankwah – 64
George Ofosuhene Peprah – 53
Vice Chairman Position
Alex Akumeh – 47
John Ansah – 65
Chairman Position
Cudjoe Fianoo- 71
Isaac Wilberforce Koomson – 41
