4 hours ago

The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully ended at the Accra Sports Stadium with the election of a new set of national leaders to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Saturday’s long event entered into the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Held under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, the congress assembled 63 candidates who contested for 11 positions with about 8100 out of 9,500 delegates participating.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo failed in his re-election bid as National Chair of the party.

He lost to Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the immediate past General Secretary of the NDC.

Aseidu Nketiah’s former position was taken over by one-time Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey.

Sammy Gyamfi remains the party’s National Communication Officer as he was acclaimed after running unopposed.

The polls closed with the following results:

CHAIRMAN SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI 52 JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA 5569 SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO 2892 NII ARMAH ASHIETEY 38 VICE CHAIRMAN SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU 750 ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN 864 DR. SHERRY AYITTEY 1820 SETH OFORI OHENE 355 AWUDU SOFO AZORKA 2707 ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO 832 ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI 872 EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH 331 GENERAL SECRETARY ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH 1408 FIFI FIAVI KWETEY 4543 DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR 2595 DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY FRANCIS LANME GURIBE 324 CATHERINE DEYNU 652 BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH 3804 GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA 1861 KWAME ZU 1717 BRADI PAUL OPATA 62 EVANS AMOO 83 NATIONAL ORGANIZER JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA 2035 HENRY OSEI AKOTO 158 MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL 535 SIDII ABUBAKARI 607 SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH 302 CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON 1173 JOSEPH YAMMIN 3730 DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER KOBBY BARLON 4700 HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 933 ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 1815 ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 1015 COMMUNICATION OFFICER SAMMY GYAMFI UNOPPOSED DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER GODWIN AKO GUNN 2630 ADONGO ATULE JACOB 614 MALIK BASINTALE 3398 KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY 1138 MOHAMMED NAZIRU 758 YOUTH ORGANIZER BROGYA GENFI 508 GEORGE OPARE ADDO 533 DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER OSMAN ABDULAI AYARIGA 373 RUTH DELA SEDDOH 313 BRIGHT NUDOKPO HONU 6 SULEMANA ABDUL KARIM MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI SADIQ GOMBILLA 61 KABIRU AHMED 51 ERIC DADSON 150 PENDILOCK OWUSU ASARE 20 OBED OPINTAN 10 JUDE SEKLEY 65 WOMEN ORGANIZER MARGARET ANSEI 362 DR. HANNA LOUISA BISIW 433 DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER ABIGAIL AKWABEA ELORM MENSAH 348 FELICIA DZIFA TEGAH 260 JESSIE ADAMS 21 HAJIA ALIJATA SULEMANA 158 ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI 625 ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT 1748 MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER 2796 ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED 1819 YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI 1530 NEC MEMBERS EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY 506 PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA 91 ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL 308 REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE 306 ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ 208 MALIK ADAMA 411 VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH 710 EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA 137 CECILIA N. ASAGA 845 EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN 331 NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH 353 STEPHEN LADZEDO 50 ANITA ANNAN 282 RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH 464 THOMAS AYISI KUMAH 358 WONDER VICTOR KUTOR 1590 MOHAMMED MAMUDU 342 ARABA TAGOE 1017 FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH 179

Sourcecitifmonline