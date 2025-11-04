3 hours ago

PRESS BRIEFING ON THE OUTCOME OF THE REPORT ON THE 2020 AND 2024 ELECTION VIOLENCE BY THE MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR, HON. MUNTAKA MOHAMMED-MUBARAK ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025, AT THE INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Government Communications Minister,

The Deputy Minister for the Interior,

Acting Chief Director, Interior Ministry,

The Inspector General of Police,

Members of the Police Management Board,

Directors from the Interior Ministry and the Information Services Department,

Members of the Press,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good Afternoon!

It gives me a great sense of duty to present to you all the outcome of the report on the 2020 and 2024 Election Violence, which occurred across various centres in the country.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Elections in Ghana in recent times have been characterised by violence in various forms. The 2020 and 2024 General Elections recorded isolated incidents of such violence resulting in loss of lives.

To address its recurrence and bring justice to the victims, the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, directed the formation of the Special Investigation Task Force to re-examine cases of electoral violence fatalities, identify the causes, hold perpetrators accountable, and propose measures to prevent future occurrences.

On January 16, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police inaugurated a Special Investigation Task Force within the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The mandate of the Task Force was to collaborate with all stakeholders; to identify, review, and investigate all electoral violence cases that resulted in fatalities during the 2020 and 2024 General Elections.

The Special Investigation Task Force identified twelve cases that took place during the 2020 and 2024 General Elections. These cases had resulted in fifteen deaths across the country.

The report outlines a detailed account of all twelve cases recorded during the period.

The detailed report, which has been submitted to His Excellency the President, also contains the various incidents, how they were brought or got to the notice of the police, and actions taken by investigators in line with laid-down investigation protocols and procedures.

The report further detailed actions taken when the Special Investigation Task Force took over the cases at levels initial investigators had reached and detailed findings derived from further interviews, interrogations, field visits, reconstruction of crimes and crime scenes, and forensic analysis of various materials of evidence retrieved during the investigations.

Every violent incident recorded during the General Elections presents various criminal offences which would have been committed by different persons involved.

The report took into account a number of incidents where some procedural actions were overlooked.

There were instances of clear breaches of discipline, violations of legal requirements, and total neglect by officers who were either present or responsible for situations that required prompt and responsive actions.

The focus is to avoid veering into areas that might confuse procedural breaches with the main mandate, which is to investigate, identify, and prosecute persons responsible for deaths during the two General Elections in the years 2020 and 2024.

Education

There were also instances of persons being rushed to the courts on frivolous and vexatious charges when the same incident had resulted in the death of a person or two.

Great effort was expended to distil these charges and identify persons against whom evidence could be produced for the deaths recorded during these elections, with evidence to sustain criminal charges being preferred against them.

Through careful review of police dockets, on-site inspections, and stakeholder interviews, the Special Investigation Task Force identified twelve specific cases.

I must be quick to add that i have since instructed that the report of the commission on the election violence at Ayawaso West Wuogon be implemented fully for justice to prevail.

Six each from the 2020 and the 2024 General Elections, which collectively led to fifteen deaths and injured 40 others.

These incidents span multiple regions, including Bono East, Greater Accra, Bono, Northern, Central, Savannah, and Ashanti.

The circumstances of each case vary, but nearly all involve the use of firearms during confrontations between supporters of the two major political parties and instances where security personnel resort to the use of live ammunition, “warning shots” as a means of crowd control.

Investigation into one of the cases during the 2020 General Election at Odododiodio was completed.

The Attorney-General is currently prosecuting three persons who are standing trial at the High Court, Criminal Division, Accra.

The investigation established that three of the cases resulting in four deaths are traceable to the use of a firearm by armed police patrol teams.

Military personnel were also found to be responsible for three of the cases resulting in the death of three persons when they intervened to restore calm to chaotic crowds.

The investigation further established that four of the cases, which resulted in five deaths, were recorded when party enthusiast resorted to the use of a firearm against their opponents.

The two other cases involved persons who were lynched during confrontations between supporters of the two major parties.

It is worth noting that twenty-one suspects have been identified through witness interviews, scene visits, reconstruction of crime and crime scenes, and forensic and ballistic examinations of materials of evidence relevant to the cases. Eleven new dockets have been built on the cases.

Four of the identified suspects have been arrested and admitted to Police Enquiry Bail to facilitate further investigation and to trace their accomplices. Five other identified suspects have been remanded into Prisons custody. Warrants of Arrest have been procured to facilitate the arrest of some of the identified suspects.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Members of the Press, the 2020 Investigation report is as follows:

1. TECHIMAN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY (TECHIMAN)

Observations of the Task Force

a. The injuries could have been avoided had the security personnel not resorted to the use of live ammunition for crowd control.

b. The use of firearms by the security personnel was not done under the command of a senior officer who could have ensured that appropriate rules of engagement were observed.

c. Security personnel, especially the police patrol teams at the collation centre, fired indiscriminately, and “in some cases they directed fire at the escaping crowd.

d. Spent shells could not be retrieved from the scene, and no bullets or projectiles were retrieved from the bodies of the deceased to assist ballistic examinations to identify which weapon caused the injuries or deaths. It made it difficult to bring finality as to how actually cause the injuries and deaths for now. However investigation will continue to until justice is done.

Recommendations

a. The crowd control response of security personnel by resorting to the firing of live ammunition and also directing fire at the escaping crowd is not acceptable.

b. The victims of the gunshots have suffered injuries that caused them pain and loss of resources for treatment, as well as income. Families have also lost breadwinners.

c. The State should take up the responsibility to compensate the families who lost their breadwinners, as well as those who suffered injuries.

d. Police should receive orientation and desist from using lethal force in crowd control situations. Appropriate crowd control gear should be provided to the security services.

e. Party executives, officials, and persons involved in election management should be well educated on the provisions of the Anti-Vigilantism Act, 2019 (Act 999).

Action taken

i. Report referred to the AG for the compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured.

ii. Docket of the case referred to the Cold Case Unit of the CID of the police.

2. ODODODIODIO CONSTITUENCY (GREATER ACCRA REGION)

Observation

Investigations into the incident failed to identify the persons who shot and killed the deceased Rita Otoo and Emmanuel Dompreh.

However, three identified persons by police as those who fired shot into the crowd and injuring them, were charged with the offences of conspiracy to commit murder, contrary to sections 23

(1) and 46 of the criminal offences Act 1960 Act 29and attempted murder, contrary to section 48 of the same Act. They have been committed and are standing trial at the High Court, Criminal Court 1 Accra.

Recommendations

i. The Task Force recommends monetary compensation for families of the deceased.

ii. The injured must abide by the judgment of the court in the trials, after which compensation, if any, may be determined.

Action Taken

I. The report has been forwarded to the AG for compensation to the deceased families.

II. The docket also referred to the Cold Case Unit.

3. ABLEKUMA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY (ODORKOR POLICE CHURCH)

Observation

a. investigation revealed that soldiers were interviewed and shown video of a man dressed in military uniform and reported to be the person who fired resulting in the death of Abass Ibrahim, but they maintained that the said soldier was not known to them.

b. The case involving accused Collins Quarcoo alias Cola who was charged with causing Harm and use of offensive Weapon is still pending before the Circuit Court 4 Accra.

c. “The use of armed military personnel for crowd control duties accounted for the incident that led to the death of one person and injured four others”

d. Police personnel were present at the centre and should have controlled the crowd.

e. Lack of coordination between the police and military men who were on duty accounted for the situation in which the military resorted to the use of live ammunition to attempt to control the crowd.

f. The incident was avoidable because the agitation and shouting by the party supporters were outside the collation centre.

g. The action of Collins Quarcoo was a criminal offence.

Recommendations

a. Election security management should be coordinated properly to determine when force is required for crowd control.

b. The use of the military in crowd control activities should cease if deaths resulting from the high-handedness of State security are to be avoided.

c. Police and sister security agencies should design, ahead of elections, a well-coordinated plan on election security management.

d. There should be controlled use of the military.

e. There should be controlled use of live ammunition from lethal weapons as a means of scaring or driving crowds from particular locations.

f. Capacity building is recommended for the police and all arm-bearing security agencies whenever required for election security or crowd control duties.

g. Compensation should be paid to injured and to the family of the late Ibrahim Abass.

Action Taken

i. Report forwarded to AG for compensation to both the deceased family and the injured.

ii. Dockets also forwarded to Cold Case Unit.

4. BANDA AHENKRO

Taking into consideration the advice from the Attorney General’s office, the Task Force recommends the following:

1. The investigation continues even though the townships are not willing to give information out because of the rivalry between the two towns of Banda Ahenkro and Banda Bongase but the docket should be forwarded to the Cold Case Unit.

2. Monetary compensation should be paid to the family of the late Silas Wulochamey.

3. Report forwarded to AG for the compensation to the deceased family.

5. DORMAA WEST CONSTITUENCY (NKRANKWANTA)

This was also violence resulting from the 2020 voter registration (mop-up) exercise.

Recommendations of the Task Force

“The supporters of both NDC and NPP who converged at the Voter’s Registration Centre near the District Assembly premises on August 8, 2020, were engaged in riot. They were, however, not attacking the police or security personnel at the centre. The use of live ammunition to disperse the riotous crowd by the police was inappropriate and does not conform to any laid-down crowd control method. No police officer or security detail at the registration centre was under attack for his/her life to be in immediate danger.

The Task Force therefore recommends that the family of the deceased, Kofi Robert alias Kofi Labet, be compensated. Victims Elliasu Gabriel and Kwame Guntan should also be compensated based on the extent of injury suffered as reported on their medical report forms”.

6. SAVELUGU CONSTITUENCY (SAVELUGU)

Observation

The Task Force observed that there was no confrontation between NPP and NDC supporters before the shot was fired into the crowd. However, NDC supporters were jubilations and firing gunshots, and throwing firecrackers.

Again, it is established without doubt that the bullet that killed the deceased, Samira Zakaria, was a shot from a high-velocity rifle. The same bullet also caused injuries to the other three persons.

There are two possibilities. The first is that the shot must have been fired into the crowd by one of the persons who were jubilation deliberately or accidentally, and the second alternative is that someone with the intention to kill or injure the “jubilant”, infiltrated into the jubilation crowd and fired the fatal shot.

Recommendations

The Task Force recommends that the family of the deceased be compensated for their loss. The three injured persons should also be compensated based on their medical reports and for pain and loss suffered as a result of their injuries.

The docket is returned to the Cold Case Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

THE 2024 ELECTION VIOLENCE CASES

7. AWUTU SENYA EAST CONSTITUENCY (KASOA)

Observation,

Honourable Philis Naa Koryoo Okennor denied that her convoy was attacked. She was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

Persons who were involved in the incident have avoided speaking with the Task Force, while Mohammed Ali and others who were in the Mahindra pickup truck and fired shots from their vehicle have also avoided speaking with the Task Force, so their opinions have not been established. Mohammed Ali is said to have been flown abroad for further treatment.

The late Yusif Larri Idriss died from a gunshot, and those who were in the Mahindra pickup with him know what happened. The driver of the Mahindra has been traced, and further investigations are ongoing.

The Task Force will continue with the investigations.

8. TOLON CONSTITUENCY (NYANKPALA)

Observations & Conclusions

a. There is the presence of sophisticated weapons in the Tolon and Nyankpala communities, and the level of sophistication is a matter of pride among the youth in particular.

b. Money was distributed on the UDS Campus for vote-buying.

c. The allegation of vote-buying was not reported to EC officials or the security.

e. Security response to the violence was very swift and decisive.

f. Suspects Alhaji Yakubu Abdul Latif Kopshee and Sankara led a team of armed men to Nyankpala and engaged in indiscriminate firing of guns during which the late Sayibu Haruna was killed and five others were injured.

Recommendations

a. Suspects Alhaji Yakubu Abdul Latif Kopshee and Sankara are been pursued and will be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted. They have all flee the community.

b. The family of the late Sayibu Haruna and those who suffered injuries should be compensated by the State.

c. The National Small Arms Commission, other State authorities, and traditional leaders should sensitize the members of the two communities of Tolon and Nyankpala on the dangers associated with the kind of weapons being held by individuals and the right channels to follow when offended by others.

d. Since the investigation did not produce any evidence against the six persons arrested by police during the stop-and-search exercise conducted immediately after the incident, they should be discharged while efforts are directed at arresting those who actually engaged in the firing.

e. The Regional Police Commander should engage the District Officer, the PID Director, and officers in the region to assist in the arrest of suspect Alhaji Yakubu Abdul Latif Kopshee and his gang in order to hasten prosecution.

f. The report has been forwarded to the AG for the compensation to the deceased family and the injured.

9. DAMONGO CONSTITUENCY (DAMONGO)

Observation and Conclusion

Supporters were unruly, riotous, and caused damage to property and threatened life. When the rampaging crowd saw the police firing warning shots and started fleeing, the police did not have need to direct their shots at the escaping crowd. It was one such shot that killed the late Sabellina Munkaila.

Secondly, there was rioting at the collation centre and damage was caused to property and electoral materials.

Recommendation

a. It is recommended that the family of the deceased person be compensated by the State.

b. The suspects arrested are currently been prosecuted at the High Court in Kumasi.

c. The Report has been forwarded to the AG for the compensation to the deceased family.

10. NKORANZA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY (NKORANZA)

Observation and Conclusion

Sixteen soldiers have been screened, and five have been identified as being in the group who were present during the incidents.

One soldier, L/Cpl. Darkwah Dwamena Okyere, who was identified as having shot the late Abdul Karim Rafik alias Tyson, admitted shooting him but justified his action by saying that he saw the deceased trying to disarm his colleague, Private Boahen Francis, and that the deceased had drawn a cutlass to slash his colleague. Private Boahen Francis, who could not collate this evidence in full since he was trying to pick up the magazine of his M16 rifle, which had fallen during the struggle, when he heard the shot.

The evidence collected so far does not show that the deceased committed any breach of the law.

The military personnel who were deployed to the collation centre had a duty to prevent any interference with the electoral process, and they were also required to maintain/restore peace whenever disorder threatened.

Recommendations

The family of Abdul Karim Rafik be compensated for the untimely death of the deceased.

The report has since been forwarded to the AG for advise and the compensation.

11. OFFINSO NORTH CONSTITUENCY (AKOMADAN)

The incidence led to the lost of two persons and injuring two others.

Observations

The late Jacon Nlor was not in the group that went to take over the fertilizer in the warehouse.

The Late Solomon Gbinl lost his life as a result of a stray bullet.

The taskforce, through discreet investigations identified twelve suspects as those who attacked and subsequently lynched deceased Jocob Nlor.

Five of the twelve have been arrested and before the High Court 4, Kumasi and are currently in prison custody yet to meet their bail conditions.

The others are on the run and the police is making every effort to get them arrested to face justice.

12. AHAFO ANO SOUTH-WEST (MANKRASO)

Observations and Conclusion

There was a chaotic situation at the collation centre, caused damage to property, and almost brought the collation process to a halt. There was therefore the need for the military men to intervene.

However, directing rifle shots at the crowd cannot be an accepted crowd control method since it endangers the lives of fleeing youth and bystanders, including the late Dominic Nimo, who was standing at a distance.

The four victims who sustained gunshot injuries denied being involved in creating the chaos. They claimed to be standing some distance away when they were hit by the bullets.

In a screening exercise, eleven soldiers were identified as those detailed at the Constituency Centre in Mankraso on December 7, 2024. Eight of the soldiers interviewed admitted firing warning shots alongside the police to disperse the mob, which was attacking the collation centre. They denied firing into the crowd and further said that they were not aware that anybody was hit by a bullet during the process.

There is no doubt that the late Dominic Nimo died from shots fired by the soldiers. Similarly, the four victims also got their injuries through the same process.

Recommendation

The family of the late Dominic, as well as the four persons who sustained the gunshot injuries, should be compensated by the State.

The report has since been forwarded to the AG for advise and the compensations to the family of the deceased and the injured persons

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, it is worth noting that the report has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for further action and prosecutions.

As Minister for the Interior, I want to assure the public that Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, is committed to upholding the rule of law and to ensuring that all those responsible for the violence are held accountable.

Government will continue to work with all stakeholders to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that elections in the country are peaceful.

God bless our homeland, Ghana, and make it great and strong.

Honourable Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, I thank you for your attention.

SUMMARY OF CASES

2020

S/NO REGION CONSTITUENCY NO. OF DEATHS NO. OF INJURED

1. Bono East Techiman South 2 9

2. Greater Accra Odododiodio 2 15

3. Greater Accra Ablekuma Central 1 4

4. Bono Banda 1 2

5. Bono Dormaa West 1 1

6. Northern Savelugu 1 3

2024

1. Central Awutu Senya East

1 1

2. Northern Tolon 1 0

3. Savannah Damango 1 0

4. Bono East Nkoranza South 1 0

5. Ashanti Offinso North 2 2

6. Ashanti Ahafo Ano South -West 1 3

Total Number of Deaths – 15

Total Number of Injured – 40