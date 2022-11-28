3 hours ago

Hansi Flick's World Cup wildcard came up trumps against Spain as Germany's fight for survival here in Qatar goes to their final Group E game against Costa Rica.

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug, at 29, was the oldest outfield player to make his Germany debut for 20 years when he scored as they beat Oman in their only warm-up game before the start of their World Cup campaign.

Germany's spirits had been lifted by Costa Rica's shock win against Japan, which meant defeat by Spain at Al Bayt Stadium would not automatically mean elimination. Fullkrug's goal to give them a 1-1 draw proved important both in the context of the World Cup and psychologically.

Fullkrug made his entrance as a substitute, replacing Thomas Muller with 20 minutes left with Spain leading 1-0 through Alvaro Morata's brilliant flicked finish eight minutes earlier. That result would have confirmed their qualification for the last 16.

Something of a throwback with a bustling physical style that has caused him problems with knee injuries in the past, Fullkrug made his mark in the 83rd minute when he forced his way into the area before thrashing a no-nonsense finish high past Spain keeper Unai Simon.

Flick took something of a punt on the striker after injuries to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha of Wolfsburg. Selecting a 26-man squad allowed him room for manoeuvre and he included Fullkrug, who was outstanding in Werder Bremen's promotion last season when he scored 19 goals and already has 10 goals this season.

Spain have proved a nemesis of Germany's over many years and it looked like the 2014 World Cup winners were slipping to another defeat which would have added even more tension to these final group games but Flick's gut feeling that Fullkrug is a player who can do a job for him at this level is proving sure.