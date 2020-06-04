1 hour ago

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro popularly known as Funny Face could not hold back his tears in an interview as he tried to explain how much he loves and misses his twins, Bella and Ella.

Funny Face said he did everything possible to ensure he maintained his relationship with his twins’ mother and to also make them stay but instead she decided to leave home with the kids to Kumasi without his knowledge.

In the interview with GhOne, the comic actor broke down in tears when he was asked by the presenter to share a message to his twins just in case they were watching the show.

As the tears dropped, he said, “I will love to them. I did my best, I tried and they will know. I have videos to prove, I did everything that I could. I don’t want to talk about everything here because I’m emotional but that is me because I don’t fake. I miss them. There are videos to prove, I did everything that I can and they know that I tried.”

An estranged Funny Face added that he was going through a lot with his twins’ mother but endured it for the love and peace of the kids as he is against raising his children in a broken home.

“There are videos, text messages I have (against their mum) but I can’t release them because of my girls. I may not be alive to explain myself in the near future so I won’t dare do it.”

He encouraged people going through similar situations to have patience and not be in haste to react as they may regret later.

