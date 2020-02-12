1 hour ago

Comedian Funny Face has taken to social media to not only render an apology to his ex-wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim but also forgive her everything she said during their quarrel.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ producer, in his post, revealed that since their separation he has held on to hatred and anger.

However, he stated that while praying, Wednesday, he had an epiphany which has compelled him to write publicly for all to see.

“From today Nana, I FORGIVE YOU...everything you said about me during our fight .. everything I said about you too .. please FORGIVE ME .. let’s live peacefully on this earth for the world we see today is passing away soo quickly,” he wrote.

Funny face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim got married in late November of 2014. The former couple, however, divorced after two years.

Funny Face admitted to the divorce on his Facebook page after a newspaper publication suggested a possible divorce.

Although it was unclear what caused the divorce, Funny Face confirmed the marriage ended seven months prior to the publication.

In the post, while reacting to the newspaper publication he said “Just saw this…I guess you can’t light a candle and hide it under your bed…Ppl will see the light...It’s been seven months ago…All I will say is I TRIED IT JUST DIDN’T WORK.”

However, the two, in numerous interviews threw jabs at each other including Funny Face tagging the marriage as useless and Nana Adjoa calling him a two-minute man.

Funny face in his letter to Nana Adjoa said it was needless living with all that hatred adding that “TODAY WE ARE HERE .. TOMORROW WE GONE...so from today I SET MY SELF FREE from any anger and rage .. that has kept me in bondage.”

He stated that he would be upset if she died and he believes so would she if he was to die. The actor said he prefers they live conflict-free and be happy for each others’ successes.

“Recently when we were shooting KASOA TROTRO tv series .. you saw me and u smiled .. I know even though you won’t show it .. you are happy that things are moving on well with me now 🙏❤️.”

Funny Face wished his ex-wife all the best in her endeavours.

Source: myjoyonline