Comic actors Funny Face and Lilwin have not been in good terms for some time now. Their feud has been one of the hottest in the industry.

Yesterday the two clashed on UTV’s United Showbiz where things got really heated up and the two caused a scene on set. It took the intervention of Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, and some personalities who were present to calm down nerves and finally make peace with them.

After this peacemaking, Funny Face took to his Instagram page to pen down a letter about the whole issue and the peacemaking.

Funny Face in his statement admitted that things have been rough between him and Lil Win but have finally smoked the peace pipe. He went ahead to plead with Ghanaians to forgive him for his attitude on TV earlier and thanked those responsible for his reunion with Lil Win.

He wrote, “To everything dat goes up surely comes down …not been on good terms with my brother officiallilwin for a while .. but we smoked da piece pipe yesterday.. tempers were high initially .. cos I didn’t wanna pretend for showbiz … but later words from Councilor Edumata, @bullhaus and @iamamamcbrown settle tempers and we Kool together now .. big ups to @faddick .. daddy u really tricked me to come paaa .. u did surprise me with Kwadwo on da show .. it’s all good .. and oh Ghana ???????? pls forgive me if I overreacted is been series of issues .. but I have let it all out and am Kool with Kwadwo now .. United we stand .. divided we fall .. Now let’s bring GHANA MOVIE BACK to its glory days .. One Ghana ???????? One life to live .. live it and be real .. never pretend or fake ???????? TO GOD BE THE GLORY.