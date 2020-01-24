1 hour ago

A US-based lady Mary Ama Boansi has sued Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, alleging the showbiz personality owes her about $53,105.53.

The writ mentions that Madam Boansi and Funny Face became friends after they met in June 2016.

Funny Face, per the writ, sought financial assistance from Boansi. Before the request, they had fallen in love and a marriage proposal laid at her doorstep.

It reads: "Plaintiff avers that as their love affair grew stronger, the Defendant proposed to marry her; a proposal she gladly accepted. Plaintiff avers that due to the Defendant’s proposal and promise to marry her, she took more than usual interest in affairs of the Defendant. That the Defendant was always requesting for financial assistance from her and she went beyond what is expected of an unmarried acquaintance to meet the unusual financial needs of the Defendant."

However, Funny Face failed to pay back when the relationship hit the rocks.

"Plaintiff avers that, she has made all attempts to recover all funds given to the Defendant without success," the writ states.

Boansi is therefore asking the court to direct Funny Face to pay her $53,105.53 or its Ghana cedi equivalent and an interest on the said amount.

She also wants the court to declare that Funny Face defrauded her by “false pretences.”

Below is the writ:

Ghanaweb