1 hour ago

The Kaneshie District Court on Monday adjourned the false publication of news and forgery case against Bishop Daniel Obinim to September 9, 2020 to enable prosecution to serve him and his lawyers with all documents it intends to rely on the case to him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Asare had earlier pleaded with the Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodua Agyiri to give prosecution enough time to investigate the matters at stake.

Bishop Obinim, the leader of the International God’s way church is to remain on the GHC100,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom is to be justified.

He was arrested on a bench warrant by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) May 19 over the publication of false news and falsification of documents.

Bishop Obinim was charged with the offences of Publication of false news and Forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

He is also under investigation for other offence leveled against him.

kasapa FM