The Futsal League Committee will meet representatives of all registered Futsal teams and other stakeholders on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the GFA Secretariat.

Representatives of Eleven Futsal Clubs are expected to attend the meeting which will begin at 10:00am.

Below are the registered Futsal Clubs:

1.Gadu fc -Teshie

2.Dacota fc-Teshie

3.Y2K fc- lekma

4.AUXANO-Amasaman

5. ADENTA fc-Adenta

6.Stitch in time- Fc- Aboma

7.Future soccer academy-Spintex

8.AMG academy-Spintex

9.Blessed kickers Fc-Afienya

10.King Solomon mini football club-pobiman

11. Danac fc-Adjorman