6 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga Central, Mohammed Basiru has described the demonstration by his constituents against bad roads in the area as baseless, arguing that the roads were already being fixed.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mohammed Basiru said the assembly has already signed 30 different road construction contracts for various roads in the municipality.

“You said we should fix the roads and the roads are being fixed. But for the demonstration, the contractor would have finished the gravelling… It beats my imagination that while you see work being done, you still go on demonstration. Demonstrations don’t fix roads,” the MCE remarked.

Protesting residents of Agape in the Ga Central Municipality in Accra on Friday chased away Mohammed Basiru, from their demonstration over bad roads.

The protestors were not happy with the MCE’s response to their protest.

While presenting a petition to the MCE, the protestors indicated their willingness to engage with the local government.

“As our MCE, we would like to count on you on fixing the road for us. We are available for negotiations. We will sit, and we want to see the road map for Agape. Agape has been underdeveloped for far too long,” a spokesperson said when he presented a petition to Mr. Basiru.

The MCE in the subsequent media interview said such protests could lead to an “unpalatable situation.”

He further rejected claims that the trucks of gravel that were offloaded at portions of the deplorable road were a knee-jerk reaction to the demonstration.

He further urged residents to use other means of airing their grievances rather than demonstrations due to their threats to peace and security.

“30 different contracts have been awarded. It is rather unfortunate that the contractors are not on site. The gravels they brought is not a knee-jerk reaction. If you demonstrate and the contractor isn’t moving to site, he won’t move to site,” he said.

“When people embark on demonstration and pose threat to peace and security, I’m against it. I don’t want a situation where each time they embark on a demonstration they destroy property and attempt to harm people,” he added.

Source: citifmonline