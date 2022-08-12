1 hour ago

It is that time of the year when Ga people celebrate the annual Homowo festival to commemorate the day their ancestors won a victory over hunger and hooted at it with songs and dancing.

The annual celebration is preceded by the Twin festival dubbed ‘Akwele Suma’ or ‘Yeyeeye’.

Akwele Suma is also celebrated by every home with twins at Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region on a Friday morning ahead of the Homowo festival on Saturday.

The twins usually have special spiritual baths, dress in white apparel, and feast on mashed yams and eggs to symbolise the event.

Once this is done, the remnants from the spiritual bath are put in a bowl ready to be dumped at the bank of the Korle Lagoon.

The task of carrying this waste to the appointed place is usually carried out by a nominated person or a volunteer.

The twins are then paraded through some principal streets in the community and escorted to the bank of the Lagoon. The dumping of the remnants represents the throwing away of uncleanliness and evil.

On their way back home, the Ga people continue to pamper the twins and celebrate them. The hope is that a happy twin spirit – means a happy home for the year.

About Homowo

According to Ga oral history, famine broke out among the people during their migration to present-day Accra.

The Ga people were inspired by the famine to boost food production, which led to a bumper harvest.

Their hunger ended and with great joy they “hooted at hunger” which translates to Homowo.

The festival also celebrates fertility and the blessings of twins.

Source: citifmonline