1 hour ago

The Ga Traditional Council has declared a temporary ban on funeral activities within the Greater Accra region, set to take effect from October 15 to October 29, 2023.

This decision is part of the preparations leading up to the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who died in December 2022.

Ambassador Sylvester Parker Allotey, the Chief of Protocol at the Office of the Ga Mantse, shared that the ban is a crucial step to ensure the smooth execution of the funeral proceedings for the late Ga Manye.

“From the 15th of October, no funerals will be allowed in the region because we have to observe that two-week period from that 15th to 29th for only the rites leading to the proper farewell for the queen mother. Then there will be no installation of any traditional office holder till after the funeral.

“But in the week of the burial, there will be additional measures which we will put out very soon. The additional measures will include the period where shops and commercial activities will be stopped and also there are certain streets which will be closed,” he said.

Source: citifmonline