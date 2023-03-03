3 hours ago

Members of the Ga Traditional Council have stated they are vehemently opposed to the construction of the Kayeyei hostel at Agbogloshie in Accra.

The Council has described the construction as unauthorised and wants same to be stopped since they have not been contacted or engaged prior to the commencement.

In a statement following a meeting, the Ga Traditional Council said the construction of the hostel by ‘unidentified people’ should not proceed under no circumstances.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse and the people of The Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this project,” the statement read.

The statement, signed by the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has warned that any person or group that wishes to proceed with the hostel project for “Kayayei”, should seek a new site outside the city.

