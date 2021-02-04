10 minutes ago

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has revealed why the Chairperson of the Election Management Body, Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah is protected by the military.

He says the life of the EC Chairperson has been threatened on several occasions in this country and hence the need to provide her with water tight security to forestall any harm.

There has been claims from several quarters as to why the EC boss should be protected by the military and not the usual police protection that is given to state figures with some of the view that the military have taken over a job meant for the police.

According to Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in a Facebook post sighted by this portal, it is a shared responsibility between the police and military in ensuring the EC boss is protected against any harm.

“This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?”he said.