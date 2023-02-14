35 minutes ago

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has hit back at New Patriotic Party stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over his criticism of her decision to picket at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Otchere-Darko on Sunday criticised Sophia Akuffo for joining pensioner bondholders to picket to demand the total exclusion of their funds from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

In a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko who is also a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that while he sympathizes with those picketing, he finds it difficult to understand why they are asking “to be exempted from an improved offer programme which is voluntary.”

“Why picket over an offer that you have the liberty not to accept?” he quizzed.

According to him, the former Chief Justice “erred big time in her basic appreciation of the issues.”

But in a response, the former Chief Justice who returned on Tuesday to join the picketers described Mr Otchere-Darko as a “disturbance” and further added that his views are not important to her.

“He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I don’t need to do, I don’t have time for things like that. People like that are not important to me or to my life, and he is a disturbance, that is all that I need to say to that,” Madam Akuffo told Citi News‘ Charles Kumi.

Sophia Akuffo served as the Chief Justice under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo between 2017 and 2019.

Source: citifmonline